Sick child dumped on Agona Swedru street

The baby boy

A one-year-old baby boy who is suspected to be suffering from autism has been dumped on the street by his mother at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

The boy is currently at Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital receiving treatment.



Doctors say the baby is very sick and needs immediate medical care.



Residents woke up on Sunday, January 28, 2024 morning only to find out that this sick baby had been dumped on the streets.

They believe the mother might have come from another community.



The case has been reported to the Agona Swedru Police Command for an investigation.



Police and residents have mounted a search for the suspect mother and the family.