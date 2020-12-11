Sideline Osafo-Maafo in your next govt - Ghanaians to Akufo-Addo

A day after the Electoral Commission of Ghana led by Jean Mensa made the official declaration of the presidential results, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed his Transition Team, per the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, Act (845).

Per the laws the incumbent president is allowed to appoint amongst others, the head of presidential staff, Attorney-General, Ministers of Presidential Affairs, Finance, Interior, Defence, Foreign Affairs.



However, some Ghanaians appeared unhappy when they sighted the name of the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo as a member of the Transition Team.



According to them, some of his acts during Akufo-Addo’s first term as president contributed to the ruling government’s struggle to retain power.



Several Ghanaians who shared their thoughts on their various social media platforms alleged that the Senior Minister while in office perpetuated and supervised several acts of corruption with his son and remained untouched due to his relations with President Akufo-Addo.



They however demanded of the president to sideline Yaw Osafo-Maafo in his next administration. Other were keen on initiating a petition to force the NPP stalwart out of government.



Background

In 2017, the Senior Minister, on behalf of the government, signed a contract with Kroll and Associates for the firm to do value-for-money auditing on some projects, identify wrongdoers and recover the assets of the said wrongdoers. Kroll was reportedly paid $1 million.



However, following an audit of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance, the Auditor-General came to a conclusion that Kroll and Associates had been paid for no work done.



The Senior Minister therefore became the man in the middle of controversy after President Akufo-Addo directed the Auditor General to proceed on his accumulated leave.



The Auditor General at the time was leading an investigation against the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo in a controversial $1 million (€826,000) procurement of service.



The case later landed in court. While pending court judgement, the Auditor General was expected to take a critical look at the evidence of work done provided by the Senior Minister and his team.



However, the Acting Auditor general, a day after the Auditor General began his leave, gave an indication that the evidence of work done provided by the Senior Minister’s team was satisfactory.

The Court subsequently cleared Osafo-Maafo and his team in the $1m Kroll and Associates surcharge by the Auditor General.



Osafo Marfo has no business in the next government.



He's tired. He should go and rest. There are equally good hands to take over from him.



I beg of you @NAkufoAddo, let that man go. Dissolve his office and transfer his staff to other areas of need.



Me nkotodwe gu fam. pic.twitter.com/yeBWUkIWpl — Tutankhamun. (@Obiba_) December 10, 2020

How much is Nana Addo owing Osafo Marfo that he can’t get rid of him? This man is the cause of all the troubles impending Nana government so can’t Nana see this simple thing? https://t.co/eQhbD7ltFh — Kwame Paddy ???????? (@Paddy14gh) December 10, 2020

Any petition to get Osafo Marfo out of government will be supported.

Please @NAkufoAddo kindly heed to this cry of the masses! — Nana Prempeh (@Manny_Premps) December 10, 2020

Enough is enough...Osafo marfo smh https://t.co/MlXd99I41Q — Boakye ???? El Matador (@__Boakye) December 10, 2020

Osafo Marfo, ken ofori and Gabby Okyere Darko are the reason why NPP have lost their 3rd term in 2024 if they dont rig massively.

After 2016, everything looked 100% certain that NPP would be first to win 3 terms on the bounce.@GabbyDarko's greed alone nearly made them lose 2020. — Let's Bet At UK Regulated Companies Abroad. (@DontBET_in_Gh) December 10, 2020

I really dey want Osafo Marfo far away from the Presidency..make Addo D retire am — Sheldon The Creator (@kwadwosheldon) December 10, 2020

I thought i was the only one against the appointment of Osafo Marfo...good we are not ready to mess up this time round.. — ALEX (@PapaKyei_sweet) December 10, 2020

What Is Osafo Marfo doing in there. Acting like chief of staff or whatever it is. Ahhh!!! https://t.co/9nabobj7Hh — ?Don't be SillY? ???????????????????? (@KwameBerry_) December 11, 2020

The Osafo Marfo issue is done deal ooo the campaign to have him removed will not negate the fact that Addo Dee allowed him to get away with corruption to the extent of forcing Domevlo out. — Brutal Truth ???????? ???????????????? (@brutaltruth360) December 10, 2020

Far far away kraaa . He doesn’t have anything better to do.@NAkufoAddo please mk Osafo Marfo dey house. (Retirement) https://t.co/nviXd5KR2A — Kofi Twumasi (@twumrich11) December 10, 2020

Same old blokes. And of course, Osafo Marfo.



This man won’t change. pic.twitter.com/iNeKa6N1kf — John Betjeman (@ZebrillaNajib) December 10, 2020

U would think the President & his inner folk would have learnt something from the outcome of this election but not even 72hrs into his 2nd term, he names a transition team & appoints Osafo Marfo as a member.



**Tsk**Tsk**



No lessons learnt huh? — Fomena's Nebucadnezzer???? (@Anie_Wall) December 11, 2020

Please @NAkufoAddo get rid off Yaw Osafo Marfo, my country man Prof Frimpong Boateng from your next government. We need an energetic face. We’ll vote against Npp if you maintain them — Yaashi (@BabaMintah) December 11, 2020