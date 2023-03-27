Sideline all 'backstabbing' MPs who voted for 6 nominees - Group tells NDC

The NDC has said its MPs who voted for the nominees are backstabbers

Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Global Security for Africa Research & Good Governance (GLOSARGG) has expressed its profound disappointment with the recent approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees by some members of the minority caucus.

This was contained in a statement issued by the CSO following the approval of the nominees.



GLOSARGG, in view of what it described as “unpatriotic action” on the part of the minority caucus, has made a few suggestions.



According to GLOSARGG, the “self-centered” MPs must not be given the chance by any platform, including the media (radio, TV and the print media) to speak or condemn the “rotten, ballooned, bloated but autocratic governance style of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, because he who calls for equity must come with clean hands.”

It called on the leadership of the minority caucus in parliament and the NDC to, as a matter of urgency and honesty, “investigate this betrayal”, which it said was “disgusting, decapitating and politically suicidal”.



It further suggested that the “grassroots or the branches of the NDC party must, for once, sharpen their thumbs come May 13, 2023, to vote wisely, meaning voting out most of these suspected minority MPs, to pave the way for new but nation-building and patriotic MPs.”



GLOSARGG also called on “all CSOs, academia and well-meaning Ghanaians to help educate the citizens” on the need to vote “efficiently.”