Sierra Leonean jailed 25 years for causing harm, robbery

File Photo

Source: GNA

A 24-year-old unemployed man had the shock of his life when an Adentan Circuit Court sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment for causing harm and attempted robbery.

This was after the Court had found Lamin Sissy guilty of the charges.



The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah sentenced him to five years on the charges of causing harm and 25 years on the charge of attempting to commit a crime to wit, robbery.



Sentences are however to run concurrently.



Handing the sentence, the Court said an attempt to commit a crime carries the same punishment as committing the crime.

It noted that the accused person now a convict used an offensive weapon (scissors) to harm the complainant, Christabel Sitor.



Sissy is said to have attempted to snatch a handbag worth GHS100, an Infinix Hot 10 mobile phone valued at GHS1,000 and cash of GHS100.



Sissy earlier prayed to the Court for mercy.



“I pray the Court to forgive me. I don’t know what came over me. I have no relations in Ghana,” he added.

The prosecution led by Inspector Gloria Ayim prayed the Court to give an accused person a stiffer sentence to serve as a deterrent to like-minded persons.



The case of the Prosecution is that the complainant Christabel Sitor is a resident of Mile 13 Adenta.



On June 2, 2022, the Prosecution said at about 9:20 pm, the complainant went to town and when returning home on a straight route, Sissy who had no permanent place of abode and had laid ambushed, spotted the complainant with her lady’s bag across her chest.



It said the complainant’s bag contained an infinix Hot 10 phone and a sum of GHS100.

The prosecution told the court that, Sissy on seeing the complainant, started trialling her to a distance and attacked her with a pair of scissors.



It said Sissy ordered the complainant to hand over her handbag.



The Prosecution said the complainant resisted and a struggle ensued between her and the accused person.



In the process, Sissy slashed the complainant’s left hand with a pair of scissors.

The Prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and Sissy took to his heels.



It said the complainant’s shouts attracted people to the scene. Sissy however escaped and hid in the bush.



Whiles lodging a complaint, a witness in the case who pursued Sissy managed to nab Sissy and escorted him to the Police Station.



The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence and led the Police to the crime scene.