Significance of no bra day is subjective - Health Expert

Dr. Ewura Adjoa Nunoo

Dr. Ewura Adjoa Nunoo, Medical Officer in charge at Duala Medical Center, Burma Camp, has disclosed whether or not ‘No Bra Day’ is creating the needed awareness in society.

According to her, it will be needed only if society knows the reason behind ladies not wearing a bra on the said day.



Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s ‘African Women’s Voices’, she said, “Definitely it will be quite significant if you know why you’re doing it. But if you’re just doing it because everyone else is, then you’ll have issues.”



She noted that the importance of no bra day to one will also depend on the individual’s circle of friends. “Your colleagues, people around you and why you’re observing the day influence it’s significance to individuals.”

“Are you doing it because you’re supporting women who have had breast cancer in the past, because you want to increase awareness of breast cancer, or are you reminding women about screening for breast cancer?” she stated.



She believes that it’s up to the woman to know the reason why they’re not wearing a bra on no bra day, “and you also have to be honest and truthful to yourself if you’re really doing it.



But if it’s for attention or something else, then know that it shouldn’t be the reason for that. So, just stick to the reason why no bra day was started in the first place. And that is to focus on breast cancer and we should all stick to that goal and objectives, and not look at other reasons for not wearing a bra on that day. But I think it has an impact if you mean it well,” she emphasized.