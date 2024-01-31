Significant changes in election year can cause chaos - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC (L) and Electoral Commision Chair Jean Mensah

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed worry concerning the Electoral Commission’s bid to move the voting date from December to November.

Mahama believes that the recent proposals put forward have the potential to raise doubt on the integrity of the elections.



The Electoral Commission has recommended shifting the voting date from December 7 to November 7 and has also revealed its intention to forego the use of indelible ink in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



Expressing concern, Mahama warned that these suggested changes might result in chaos if not implemented meticulously.



He questioned the timing of the EC's proposal, wondering why it was brought forth just eight months before the polls, citinewsroom.com reports.



Speaking at a breakfast gathering with the Clergy and Faith-based organizations in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, Mahama urged the Electoral Commission to take the raised concerns seriously and cautioned against surprising political parties with such significant alterations.

He stressed the importance of transparency and thorough deliberation in enacting any reforms to uphold the credibility of the electoral process.



The NDC flagbearer stated, “After every election, we sit and consider electoral reforms and we agree on what to do. Since 2020, we have only 9 months to another election and the EC has now come with major changes. No indelible ink and different reforms. When you do that, it doesn’t build the confidence of the people in the electoral process.”



“We have returned to IPAC after the Peace Council intervened and now, they [EC] are saying they want to change the Election date and that they want to bring a new CI to change the old CI but our concern is why wait till now? You don’t spring surprises on people, what if it doesn’t work and it leads to some disturbances…so that is our position,” He added.



RAD/OGB



