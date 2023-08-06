Silver Youth Club calls for formation of reading clubs in Kpetoe

Silver Youth Clubcutting sod for Library in Kpetoe

Source: Kingsley Attitsogbui, contributor

The Silver Youth Club has called for the formation of several reading and learning clubs in the Kpetoe township to inspire reading and learning among pupils in the town.

This, according to the group, will bring competition among students to inspire them to do more in various fields of human endeavour and build capacity for the future.



At a handing over ceremony of a library with other ancillary with a 26-seater computer laboratory to the Ghana Library Authority at Kpetoe, on Friday, 28th July 2023, the President of the association, Mr. William Sokpoli, advocated the formation of such groups to the management of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders in education to form reading and learning clubs in the Kpetoe town to improve on education.



According to him, it has become necessary to get every child educated for societal development.



"We did not have this opportunity where you can go to a library to read books, so, we don't want our children to go through what we went through when were schooling. We believe that everyone can make it in life if given the necessary platform, so we want the best for our children especially climbing the educational ladder. When we educate our kids, they will know to initiate developmental projects for the growth of the community," he said.



He added further that though there are other pressing needs of the town, they have realized there are many good things in reading hence the library will have a great impact on the way of life of the children once they cultivate the reading habit.



Emphasising the importance of libraries in every town, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Bright Ofori, urged communities to ensure the construction of such facilities in their localities to encourage pupils to do more in schools and also complement government efforts in the education sector.





He said the library will serve schools in the entire Kpetoe town.



He said payment of utility bills i.e. water and electricity among others are challenges confronting the GLA.



Some students who spoke to the media about the commissioning and handing over, shared joy and expressed hope that the facility will impact positively their education



The library was built by the Silver Youth Club for the community as part of their 25th-anniversary celebration and it was graced by stakeholders.