Sim Card Reactivation Process: Use email or WhatsApp for resolution - NCA Deputy Director

Deputy Director at the NCA, Kwame Gyan

The Deputy Director at the National Communication Authority (NCA), Kwame Gyan has assured that individuals whose sim cards have been deactivated can send an email or send a WhatsApp to the NCA to have their sims reactivated.

This was reported by 3news.com.



He said this following comments by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who explained that individuals with genuine concerns about Ghana Card application can contact the NCA with evidence of application to have their SIMs reactivated.



According to the report, the Deputy Director noted that individuals in the category as described by the minister can send an email via mailto:complaints@nca.org.gh to his outfit for a resolution.



He further added that the mobile network operators (MNOs) have provided a WhatsApp number communicated duly for customers to channel their complaints.



He also added that the NCA has eight offices across the country which will also be open to receive such complaints.

Background:



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, Dr Ken Ashigbey, explained that SIM card subscribers who have registered their SIM to mobile money will have a temporal opportunity to access their funds even as the unregistered SIM cards are blocked.



He said this in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



His explanation is on the back of concerns raised by some who have not been able to register their SIM cards before the deadline, May 31, 2023.



According to him, even the National Communication Authority (NCA) has been magnanimous to keep the 404# and 400# to allow subscribers who get their Ghana card within the period during which the window remains open register and be able to recover the monies in their wallet.

“For the 7.4 million subscribers who have about over 200 million cedis on their wallet when they are barred, they also will get the opportunity if they get their numbers back then the historical records of their transaction,” he said.



However, those who are unable to still register after the temporal window closes will have to contact the mobile money operator for their money.



“But if they don’t and the NCA decides to close the window anytime then what they would have to do is that they would have to go to their mobile money operators and there will be a procedure that will be put where they can get their money back but they will not be via mobile money. They will not be able to do mobile money transactions until they are able to regularise it,” he added.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:









NW/OGB