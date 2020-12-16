Since when did insulting politicians become a crime – Lawyer asks Police CID

Lawyer for the arrested Power FM Presenter Victor Kojogah Adawudu

Lawyer for the arrested Power FM Presenter Victor Kojogah Adawudu says insulting the president of the republic does not amount to a criminal offence but rather a morally unfit behaviour.

According to the private legal practitioner, “though it is not acceptable as Ghanaians to insult the elderly in the society which has virtually become a norm among the youth, however, such behaviour of some Ghanaians does not amount to a criminal offense as stated by the CID”.



Accra-based Power FM presenter, Oheneba Boamah was arrested in Accra, cautioned with offensive conduct and publication of false news by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



The CID in a statement accused the broadcaster of hurling scathing insults at and issuing threats to President Akufo-Addo.



According to Lawyer for Oheneba Boamah, the police were unable to tell them which of his statements were false and what conduct of his was offensive.



Meanwhile, the presenter Oheneba Boamah is being investigated under the Provision of Section 207 for offensive conduct and also section 208 for publication of false news.

However, speaking on GBC radio, Lawyer Kojogah Adawudu insisted on the charges levelled against his client by the police are frivolous wondering when insulting the president become a crime in the country.



“If somebody makes wild allegations does that amount to publication of falsehood? Or does that amounts to offensive conduct that causes panic?” He asked



Lawyer Kojogah Adawudu, continued that, though he does not subscribe to the behaviour of insulting the elderly in society, such immoral behaviour has virtually become part of the Ghanaian politics hence it is not reasonable for his client to be arrested by the police.



“Even if insulting the president which is not dignified and I’m not saying that people should insult president. But in our politics it has been something we have seen severally even when young men could speak in unrefined words to the elderly in politics. So since when did that become a crime”, he told Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng the host of the show “Behind the News” monitored by MyNewsGH.com.