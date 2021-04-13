Single mother of 9-year-old cerebral palsy child appeals for surgery support

Due to financial challenges, the little girl's condition has worsened

The mother of a nine-year-old girl afflicted by cerebral palsy is appealing to the general public to assist her to raise funds to enable her little child to undergo surgery.

Mary Boadu, a resident of Azza in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region told CTV’s Kamal Ahmed that her child has suffered speech and movement complications since she was born.



She took the little girl to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua five years ago for medical attention, however, due to financial challenges, she could not get the operation done to help her daughter to walk.



The single mother noted that she is currently unemployed because of the little girl’s condition.



She, therefore, appealed to the general public and philanthropists, to support her to enable her daughter to undergo surgery.



The Assemblyman for Abrewankor Electoral area, Mr Stephen Nyumutwu, indicated that because of the child's situation, the mother hardly leaves her side because the little girl is vulnerable.

As a result, the single mother has no means of livelihood to cater for herself and her daughter.



Mr Nyumutwu also appealed to the general public to support the mother and daughter financially.



Cerebral palsy is caused by an abnormality or disruption in brain development, most often before a child is born.



In many cases, the cause is not known.



Some symptoms of cerebral palsy include variations in muscle tone, such as being either too stiff or too floppy, stiff muscles and exaggerated reflexes (spasticity), stiff muscles with normal reflexes (rigidity), slow, writhing movements, difficulty walking, such as walking on toes, a crouched gait, a scissors-like gait with knees crossing, a wide gait or an asymmetrical gait, excessive drooling or problems with swallowing and seizures.