Single room collapses killing two children in Navrongo

Ruined building that claimed lives of two children

Two children were killed in Nyangua, a suburb of Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, when the room they lived in collapsed, burying them under the ruins.

The children who passed are reported to be aged 2 and 12, the mother is receiving medical attention.



According to Accra-based asaaseradio.com, the incident occurred after heavy rainfall on the night of June 19, 2023, claiming the lives of the children and leaving the widowed mother with a broken ankle.



Family sources confirmed that the single-room mud structure in which they lived had suffered weakened foundations, due to the activities of termites underneath the walls.



As the rain poured, the structure gave way, resulting in the collapse.



The Assemblyman of the area, Felix Fogempaba Kulelogo, explained that the collapse happened around 11 pm.



Upon receiving a distress call from the mother, community members rushed to the scene, only to discover that a wall had crumbled onto the family.

Rescuers were quick to mobilise, working tirelessly to retrieve the victims trapped beneath the collapsed building.



"According to the extended family members, they heard cries for help from the women after the rain, and when they rushed there, they realized some part of the mud room had fallen on the family. Rescuers quickly began to remove the blocks to retrieve the family, but it was discovered that the two children under the blocks had already died. Thankfully, the mother only got a broken ankle and was taken to a specialist for treatment," the assemblyman is quoted to have said,



The remains of the deceased children have been laid to rest as per the tradition of the area.



NW/SARA