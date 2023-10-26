Sinohydro Deal: Kennedy Agyapong in credibility crises

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong faces credibility crises over his recent claim of being behind the infamous Sinohydro deal.

The Assin Central lawmaker in a recent radio interview, claimed to have facilitated and brokered the deal which saw Ghana benefit from some $2 billion Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA).



“I’m just an MP but I fought for the government to get $3 billion. Again, the same Sinohydro, which is being used to construct roads in the country, was partly because of my contribution.



“Myself and Mr Oppong were the representatives of Sinohydro for the construction of the Bui dam. They are the ones who gave us the US$2 billion dollars that is being used for the construction of roads. Shame on anybody who comes to claim credit for the roads being constructed.



The government delegation which was sent to China chose China Railway but the China Railway did not get the money for them and they come back. The reason why they gave the money to Ghana is that Sinohydro has a track record in Ghana which is the Bui Dam. This is why we were able to get $2 billion under the Akufo-Addo government.”



It has however emerged that the same person who claimed to have facilitated the deal kicked against it in 2018 while praising the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) for doing same.

Kennedy Agyapong kicks against Sinohydro Deal



The Assin Central lawmaker it would be recalled in 2018, was up in arms with government over the Ghana Sinohydro deal that seeks to construct feeder roads in the country.



It followed the approval of the $2 billion Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation Limited in July 2018 for construction of priority infrastructure projects.



But speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show at the time, Ken Agyapong wondered why the contract was not given to Ghanaian entities but to Chinese companies that will cost Ghana more.



“We need to empower Ghanaians. This deal is not free but a loan. I cannot support a loan agreement which would be paid by my grandchild. We cannot continue allow the Chinese to dupe us.” According to Mr. Agyapong, though his constituency is a potential beneficiary, the country’s interest comes first above personal gains.

“I don’t stand for only the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but for Ghana. I will put Ghana first ahead of all of these,” he said.



The Sinohydro Deal



Parliament approved projects from lot one to 10 under the first phase of the Sinohydro deal in 2018.



The details of the projects are captured below;



Lot 1 – Construction of Accra Inner City Roads. A total of 84 kilometres of roads located in Trobu, Anyaa-Sowutoum, Dome-Kwabenya, Adenta and Teshie will be constructed;

Lot 2 – Construction of Kumasi and Mampong Inner City Roads. A total of 100 kilometres of inner-city roads will be constructed in Kumasi and Mampong. In Kumasi, the affected road networks are in Manhyia, Suame, Tafo Pankrono, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, Subin, Nhyiaeso and Bantama;



Lot 3 – Construction of the Tamale Interchange;



Lot 4 – Construction of the PTC Roundabout Interchange, in Sekondi-Takoradi, the first interchange in the western part of our country;



Lot 5 – Dualisation of the Adenta-Dodowa Road. 14 kilometres of the Adenta-Dodowa Road will be dualised so as to reduce congestion, improve road safety, and reduce travel times on the corridor;



Lot 6 – Construction of Sunyani Inner City and Berekum Township Roads. A total of 39 kilometres of roads will be constructed in Sunyani and Berekum Township. In Sunyani, 29 kilometres of inner-city roads will be constructed, whilst Berekum Township will see 10 kilometres of its roads constructed;

Lot 7 – Construction of Prestea Township and Cape Coast Inner City Roads. A total of 32 kilometres of roads will be constructed in Cape Coast and Prestea. In Cape Coast, 22 kilometres of inner-city roads will be constructed, whilst Prestea Township will see 10 kilometres of roads constructed;



Lot 8 – Upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti and Western Regions. Sixty-eight kilometres of feeder roads in the Ashanti and Western North regions will be rehabilitated. The roads that will be rehabilitated are mainly in communities that have bauxite deposits;



Lot 9 – Rehabilitation of Akim Oda-Ofoase Road. This lot involves the rehabilitation of the 38-kilometre Akim Oda-Ofoase road, which is part of the trunk road network, IR3, and passes through several rural communities that connect Akim Oda to Ofoase;



Lot 10 – Construction of the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road of the Eastern Corridor. This will involve the construction of the 66-kilometre section of the Eastern Corridor Road between Hohoe to Jasikan and Dodo Pepesu.