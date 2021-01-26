Siphoning of fuel by Likpe Police false - Police Service

According to the Police, the accusation made by one Godfred Coffie is false

The Police at Likpe Bakwa in the Oti region has described as false, an allegation that some of their men have been caught siphoning fuel from an accident truck.

According to the Police, the accusation made by one Godfred Coffie, Assemblyman for Likpe is intended to cast a slur on the hard-earned image of the Police Service.



Explaining the situation, the Police in a statement said at about 8 pm on 14 January 2021, a KIA Rhino with registration No. GT 3169 loaded with sawn wood with four persons on board including the driver, travelling from Likpe Bala to Accra rammed into a ditch at Likpe Bakwa.



The incident became a matter of Police investigation. About a week later on 23rd January 2021, it came to the attention of Police that fuel was leaking from a hole from the tank of the accident truck ostensibly pinched by unscrupulous persons.



The Police noted that knowing that the leak poses danger to the inhabitants living around the accident scene, their men took the necessary precautions to drain the fuel from the tank to prevent any adverse situation.

“This was not done under the cover of darkness nor in seclusion but in broad daylight in the open with some inhabitants looking on,” the Police statement said.



Mr Coffie, the Assemblyman whose mother was being buried that day according to the Police appeared at the scene in the company of other mourners and took offence that the Police did not inform him before draining the fuel.



He, thus, took a video of the Police action and took to social media to malign the entire police service.



The Regional Police Command said it has since invited Mr Coffie to explain why he took that action has worked well with them in the past.