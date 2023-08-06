Sir John’s boy ditches NPP, set to contest 2024 election as independent candidate

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has declared his intention to contest the parliamentary seat in Nkoranza North in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Charles Owusu who is known to be a staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated categorically that he would partake in the parliamentary race as an independent candidate.



Speaking on Asempa FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, he opined that 2024 was his year of breakthrough to become a lawmaker.



Mr Owusu, who is optimistic of victory and ready to represent Nkoranza North constituents in parliament said, "I'll contest the Nkoranza North parliamentary seat in 2024 as an independent candidate...Currently, Joseph Mensah of the NDC is the MP, he's trying his best and we pray continues doing his best...but I know 2024 is my time."



He however noted that the NDC MP for the constituency, Joseph Mensah was trying his best for the constituency but it's time for him to take over from him.

While giving a bit of history, Charles Owusu noted that before 2004, there was no division of Nkoranza in the Bono East region.



But former President John Agyekum Kufuor during his tenure in office divided the constituency into two; hence, Nkoranza North and South.



ESA