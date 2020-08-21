General News

Sir John’s final funeral rites set for October 29

The late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission will be laid to rest in his home town, Wonoo

The leadership as well as the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party will pay their last respect to former General Secretary of the party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, on October 29, 2020.

The late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission will be laid to rest in his home town, Wonoo, in the Ashanti Region.



Sakora Wonoo, in the Kwabre Municipality, is set to be the venue of the final funeral rites, according to a poster sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, where politicians, public servants, media personnel will gather to commiserate with the family of the late Sir John.

The demise of the late politician happened on July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.