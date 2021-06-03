Sir John's plush grave means he led a good life - Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

• Sir John's plush grave has generated conversations on social media

• Wontumi believes that it's a family decision that must be respected by Ghanaians



• Wontumi also eulogized Sir John for the role he played in his rise as a politician



Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party has hinted that the magnificent tomb built for the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John is a recognition of the life he led on earth.



Talks around the funeral has centred on the grave due its look with people expressing dismay over what seems a luxurious edifice.



Speaking on Neat FM, Chairman Wontumi as he is widely known said that Sir John led an exemplary life and deserve to be appreciated by the people he came into contact with.

He said that whiles the major aim of every believer is to find a place in Heaven after death, it is also good that the person is recognized on earth too.



“Life is not difficult but the stage you reach indicate whether it is difficult or now. What is important in this life is to die and go to Heaven but if live a good life, there are certain things that show you led a good life on earth. Living a good life is part of God’s demands for man”.



He disclosed that the facility is a decision of Sir John’s family and appealed to Ghanaians to respect the decision by the family.



“If the family has prepared a good place for their own then we should respect their decision. This is a family decision so if that’s how they want to bid him farewell then we should respect it”.



He also eulogized Sir John as someone who was instrumental in his bid to lead the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

Wontumi stated that Sir John used to communicate regularly with him and advise him on issues.



