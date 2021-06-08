Sir John's private mausoleum was not sponsored by government - Charles Owusu to critics

Director of Operations for the Forestry Commission and former special assistant to the former Chief Executive Officer, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Charles Owusu, has disclosed that the private mausoleum where his late boss was laid to rest was privately financed.

According to him, the private mausoleum was not sponsored by the government as it has been rumoured.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that he personally funded the private mausoleum where the late lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was put to rest.



"Sir John before his death was somebody who always loved to be clean and always wanted to live in a clean environment so I just couldn't let him be buried anyhow. Though the government donated towards his funeral, the money wasn't enough to cater for the befitting funeral that lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was honored with," he added.



The late Sir John was a senior member of the New Patriotic Party. He rose through to the ranks to become the General Secretary of the party.



He passed away on the 1st of July 2020 and was kept away until July 3rd, 2021 when he was finally laid to rest in his hometown. He was 63 years.

Ghanaians paid their last respect to the former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John on June 3rd.



The late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission was laid to rest in his hometown, Sakora Wonoo, in the Kwabre Municipality of the Ashanti Region where the final funeral rite was held.



Dignitaries including the President, Nana Akufo-Addo were there to pay their last respect to the former General Secretary of the party.



Watch Video Below



