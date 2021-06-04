Sir John was a problem solver and a kind-hearted person - Alhaji Saani

Late Forestry Commission Boss, Sir John

Former 2nd Vice Chairman for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Saani has eulogized the former late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

According to Alhaji Saani, Sir John as he is popularly called cannot be hated as he has a way of getting close to you the next day after a fight with him on a political talk show.



“Anyone who knows Sir John very well cannot walk past him. Sir John and I will fight till the next day and we will call each other again. What I can say is that Sir John was there for everyone irrespective of age and political affiliation,” he extolled.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show to pay tribute to the late Sir John, Alhaji Saani said that the former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a very generous man.



Describing Sir John as a wonderful person, Alhaji Saani posited that his death will affect many people as many depend on him for their daily bread and survival; thus, the tears of many people over the death of Sir John are rather for themselves as they have no one else to go to for financial help.



“ . . the death of Sir John will cause many to starve or go hungry, because many people depended on him for their daily bread and survival. Some people are crying for his death but in a way crying for themselves because they will have no one else to go to for financial help."

In the political landscape, Alhaji Saani indicated that Sir John changed the dynamics of Ghanaian politics as he related very well with members of his political rival [NDC], making people see politics differently from the perception that it is about hating on each other and engaging in a physical fight.



“It is my prayer that the good Lord will show him mercy because he followed God’s teaching on love your neighbor as yourself and he demonstrated that he is a true Christian and a member of the SDA church,” he prayed.



He further prayed for mercy for the soul of the late Sir John to find a resting place in Heaven regardless of his mistakes in life as every man is susceptible to make mistakes; professing that, “Sir John’s death has affected me greatly, it is as if part of me is gone”.







