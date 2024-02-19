Sissala East, South Dayi MP clash over expenditure on Keta Port project

The site earmarked for the Keta Port

A heated argument broke out between two members of parliament at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting, on Monday, February 19, 2024, over the expenditure on the Keta Port project.

The MPs involved were the Sissala East MP, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, and the South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



The argument started when the South Dayi MP questioned the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) about the expenditure on the Keta Port project, during a PAC hearing.



A video shared on X by Citi FM, captured the two MPs in a verbal exchange at the committee meeting after Dafeamekpor asked about the progress of the port.



The Sissala East MP, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, interjected “You want to call him to ask him a question, we are dealing with a report, is it part of what we are talking about? Don't bring yourself... Who are you.”



Sitting at the opposite side of the table, Dafeamekpor who was infuriated responded by asking “You too who are you.”



The Sissala East MP in a response said “A lawyer who does appreciate what the law says.”

The Keta Port project was initiated by the previous NDC government, as a multipurpose port facility that is expected to serve the Volta Region and also augment the Tema Habour.



The project, which is estimated to cost $235 million, has been facing some delays and controversies, as the NPP government has accused the NDC of inflating the cost.



NW/ ADG



