Sissala East crime figures up - Police

134 crimes were recorded in 2020

Crime wave in the Sissala East Municipality is on the ascendancy when you compare figures of 2019 and 2020 respectively.

DSP Kumpe Gbele, the Sissala East Municipal Commander of police told the Ghana News Agency in Tumu that the Municipality recorded 134 crimes in 2020 as against 112 in 2019.



He said in its 2020 Crime report there was an increase of 22 more crimes in 2020 as compared to that of 2019.



He said stealing was the highest with 44 cases were recorded and assault 20 cases, causing unlawful damage was 12, abduction/elopement nine and threat of harm was eight in all.



The rest were a threat of death, defrauding by false pretences and offensive conduct among others.

He said 20 of the cases were put before court which convicted suspects in ten of the cases, whiles in six of them, the suspects were acquitted and discharged, whiles four other cases were awaiting trial, 65 cases were dealt with and closed, whilst 49 remains under Police investigations.



DSP Gbele said on motor accidents, nine were reported with three deaths and four serious injuries.



The Police Commander appealed to the people to abide by the laws of the country and urged them to share information with the Police to help serve them better.