Sissala West extends ‘Thank You Tour’ to chief and people of Gwollu

Mohammed Adams Sukparu, MP for Sissala West addressing the people

Source: Kwame Ofori, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala West constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Gwollu Traditional area in the Upper West Region, Kouru Kuri - Buktie Limann IV.

The visit was to enable the MP express his gratitude to the chief and his elders for supporting him to emerge victorious in the 2020 general elections as the representative of the people in Parliament.



Kouru Kuri - Buktie Limann IV and his elders were visibly elated by the visit as they poured out unmeasured blessings on Adams Sukparu.



A stakeholder engagement was also held between the MP and Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area where the MP thanked them for their unflinching support and contributions towards the victory of Sissala West in the elections.

The MP and his entourage to the district hospital where he expressed love to the patients on admission and prayed for their speedy recovery. He took the opportunity to access the state of the hospital upon which he instantly bought some equipment to facilitate the work of the hospital especially at the accident ward of the hospital.



The peoples' MP as he is affectionately called is known for demonstrating his love for his people any time he is with them, the reason the people love his presence anytime he is around them.

