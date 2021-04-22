Sissala Youth congratulates MP on appointment as Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku

The Sissala Youth Forum (SYF) has congratulated Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala East Constituency on his appointment to the office of Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

The group prayed that he would use his office as MP and Deputy Minister to serve the people saying, “SYF extends our congratulations and wishes you greater and fruitful service to humanity and the Sissala Land in particular".



A statement signed by Mr. Yussif Napuna, president of the Sissala Youth Forum, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tumu said "… great men are discovered for a greater social course in service”.



President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, April 21, appointed Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers to serve in his second term and submitted same to Parliament for approval.



Out of a total of 39 appointees for 24 portfolios submitted to Parliament, ten were females, with Mr. Issahaku being the second appointee from the Upper West Region, after Mr. Ambrose Dery, MP for Nandom Constituency, who had been appointed substantive Minister for Interior.



“The Sissala Youth Forum and the entire Sissala people congratulate you Mr. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia on your appointment as Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources”, the statement said.



The group called for increased unity among the people towards working together to achieve the common good of all.

In a telephone interview with the GNA in Tumu, Mr. Issahaku described his appointment as "very good and welcoming news".



The legislator said, "When the President told me he was taking me there, the president asked me to support the minister of the sector to improve upon the sanitation and water situation of Ghanaians and this can be seen in the President’s vision of having a clean Ghana with good water for all".



He said the increase in the budgetary allocation for the water and sanitation sector as well as the introduction of the sanitation levy was an indication of the President’s commitment to improving the sector.



Mr. Issahaku added that if he was given the nod he would advocate a change of attitude towards sanitation “so that we can live lifestyles that will rid our community of filth and improve on our quality of water and coverage to all parts of the country especially rural areas".



Mr. Issahaku will serve twice as a Deputy minister in Akufo Addo's first and second term should the appointment committee pass him during the vetting, having served as the Deputy Upper West Regional minister from 2017 to 2020.