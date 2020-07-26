General News

Sisters Keepers’ Association condemns lynching of Akua Dente

Logo of Sisters Keepers’ Association

Sisters Keepers Association, an international women’s advocacy group has condemned the lynching of an elderly woman, Mariam Akua Dente, in Kafaba in the Gonja East Municipality of Savannah region.

They also called on the necessary law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.



A statement signed by Abena Opokua, the Head of Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Association described the action as an inhumane and heinous crime.



The 90-old year old woman was lynched by some women in the community on suspicion of witchcraft.



"Sisters Keepers Association wishes to bring to the notice of the public that Alzheimer's/dementia is a condition among the elderly, therefore, the need to have enough knowledge about this disease to inform our relationship with them in these times," it added.



The statement said the Association has taken keen interest in the issue and would pursue it till the actors involved are brought to book to serve as deterrents to others, adding that "Let's show more love to the elderly. Old age is not a crime".

Meanwhile, the victim, a mother of seven was buried today, July 25. Police are yet to effect arrest after 48 hours after the incident.



Sister’s keepers Association is an international women’s advocacy group with the aim of providing a platform for supporting its members, connecting, sharing, uplifting and helping the underprivileged, marginalized and the elderly within communities.



The group was founded on the 1st July 2017 and has grown to 110 members over the years with chapters in Ghana, United Kingdom, United States, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany and Norway. Our membership comprises of sisters living all over the world and we welcome new members to support us in this worthy cause.



The primary focus is on caring for the well-being of the elderly and promoting their mental health and wellness.



“We have become advocates for Alzheimer’s and Dementia disease because of the abuse and the marginalizing of the aged especially the elderly women who have been labeled witches due to the lack of understanding and awareness of this disease.

