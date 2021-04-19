Sisters Keepers Association donates to Enough Grace Orphanage Home

Present during the presentation were some executives and members of the Association

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

Sisters Keepers Association, an all women group that seek the welfare and rights of the elderly and creating awareness about Alzheimers/Dementia disease has donated some items to the Enough Grace Orphanage home in Accra.

The Association as part of it’s responsibility to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable decided to embark on this kind gesture



Making the presentation, the Head of Communication for the Association, Abena Opokua Ahweneé, said their interest is mostly in making children happy hence the decision to support the facility.



She promised that the Association will continue supporting the management of the home to see the children welfare improve from its current state.



Some items donated include bags of rice, sugar, charcoal, story books, clothes, bedspreads, washing powder, shoes, etc.

Receiving the items, the manager of the home, Mrs. Marian Adabie thanked the Association for the kind gesture and said the support would go a long way to support the upkeep of the children and therefore called on other benevolent groups and individuals to come to their aid and support the children especially with regards to their health.



Mrs. Adabie who is managing the home with her husband appealed to the general public to roll the children on the National Health Insurance System to help the children have access to good medical care.



The children in their happy state thanked all members of the Association for the kind gesture hence called on the public to also come in their aid.



