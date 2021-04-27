Sit-down strike by ECG staff strands customers

Logo of ECG

Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were on Monday 26 April left stranded in parts of Ghana following a staff sit-down strike.

The workers are demanding the immediate dismissal of their MD, Kwame Agyemang-Budu, claiming that he has failed to live up to expectation since he assumed office for about two years now, describing him as “visionless”.



Checks at the Kumasi office of ECG indicate that some essential services have been suspended leaving some customers stranded. Some customers have expressed their frustrations over the development.



“This morning I came to lodge a complaint. I am having issues with my prepaid, I came to the reception, only for them to tell me they are on strike and I really need the service seriously because the way my meter credit has been running it needs an urgent attention,” he said.



“If I had the information earlier I would have gone to work and come later… It is really disturbing because recently we have been experiencing “dumsor” and to access their service too is becoming a challenge.”



Standoff

It would be recalled that some aggrieved workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) last two weeks called for the dismissal of Agyeman-Budu by 23 April.



A statement issued by the workers said the continuous stay of Agyeman-Budu in office will lead to the collapse of the company.



The statement added “considering the aforementioned, the joint NEC recognizes that the continuous stay in office of the Managing Director in the person of Mr. Kwame Agyeman- Budu is gradually leading to the collapse of the Company. Accordingly, the joint NEC resolves the immediate removal of the Managing Director from office.”



“Please take note that if by the close of work on Friday, April 23rd, 2021, there is no appropriate action, we shall advise ourselves.”