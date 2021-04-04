Sit up, parliamentary work is not a joke - Lecturer admonishes MPs

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University, has admonished Members of Parliament over their conduct in the Legislative House.

Following a letter written by Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that he has resigned from Parliament's Appointments Committee, there are talks over what could have occasioned such a decision from an honorable member of the Committee.



Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa's letter to the speaker said says his decision comes ''after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations. I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.''



Discussing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah bemoaned the Parliamentarians' behaviour in the House, finding the actions of some of them unfortunate.

He called on them to be serious with their Parliamentary work because their election into the Legislative House isn't a joke.



"The things that have gone on in Parliament are cumbersome. Parliamentary work is not a joke. Someone had been in Parliament but didn't say one word through the four years. So, they have to sit up and do the work well."