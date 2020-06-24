Politics

Sitting MPs’ Defeat in NPP Primaries: NDC’s assessment lacks logic - Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku says the fact that sitting MPs lost their seats in the party’s primaries does not guarantee the victory of opposition parties in the December 7th elections.

The primaries saw 40 sitting NPP MPs losing their re-election bids.



A significant number of the defeated MPs are Committee Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen in Parliament.



The NDC at a press briefing on Monday was glad over the defeat of the incumbent MPs stressing it could mean a change in the fortunes of the NPP in the December election.

“This is a clear indication that even NPP supporters are generally unhappy with the abysmal performance of their own government, and have invited the rest of Ghanaians to reject this nonperforming, nepotistic and corrupt Akufo-Addo government.”



“It is pretty obvious, even to the uninitiated, that but for the undemocratic imposition of some 65 incumbent Members of Parliament by the powers that be in the NPP, the situation would have been worse,” the party said at the presser which was addressed by its Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.



But Sammi Awuku has called on the NDC not to rejoice yet saying “the contest that we had wasn’t a contest between the NPP and other political parties…The delegates had an opportunity to choose between two or three or four or five NPP candidates. It is the same stock…If you are telling me the fact that some of our sitting Members of Parliament have lost their primaries is an indication that the NPP is going to suffer in the general election, I am surprised because their assessment lacks value and understanding”, Mr. Awuku told Citi News.

