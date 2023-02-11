0
Sitting in Court of Appeal in Ho, Tamale, Koforidua and Cape Coast suspended indefinitely

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah 1 Scaled Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah

Sat, 11 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Judicial Service of Ghana has announced the suspension of sittings of the Court of Appeal in some regional capitals.

The indefinite suspension of sittings, as announced in a public notice, will affect four regional capitals.

Tamale, Koforidua, Ho, and Cape Coast are the four affected regional capitals.

All appeals from the Northern sector of the country, including Upper West, Upper East, North East, Northern, Savannah, Bono Region, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North regions, and Ashanti Region, would be decided in Kumasi, according to the notice.

The public notice signed by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah said all appeals from the Southern sector, including the Western, Central, Eastern, Oti, Volta, and Greater Accra Region, would be heard and determined in Accra.

”In view of the foregoing, all pending appeals in the Court of Appeal listed above have been accordingly transferred to Kumasi and Accra respectively.

The cooperation of all stakeholders, especially the Ghana Bar Association, would be greatly appreciated,” the notice added.

