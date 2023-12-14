Six Akufo-Addo appointees facing criminal trial over corruption - OSP list

Kissi Agyebeng greets President Akufo-Addo after taking oath of office in August 2021 | File photo

Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has provided an updated list of former appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who are currently facing criminal trials.

In a social media post dated December 13, the OSP outlined four cases involving a total of six former appointees.



The list comprises a former sanitation minister, Chief Executives of major state agencies and a top local-level office nominee.



The office noted that the oldest case dates as far back as August 2021, adding that the said individuals are being tried for "corruption and corruption-related offences."



"These cases are different from OSP interim applications, where the courts have barred the office from making arrests, conducting investigations, or seizing assets of the individuals implicated as suspects and respondents," the OSP clarified in the post.



Below are brief details of each of the respective cases:

The Republic vs. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka



Prosecution has closed its case in the trial of the MCE nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region for corruption in respect of a public election. He has been charged with 26 counts of corruption in respect of a public election. Th court I scheduled to make a decision on the defence’s submission of a ‘no case’ on January 23, 2024.



The Republic vs. Sumaila Abdul Rahman and 3 others



Prosecution has closed its case in the Northern Development Authority corruption scandal in which the former Chief Executive Officer and his two deputies and a private contractor are facing 11 charges in respect of bloated contract for a poverty eradication program in excess of five million cedis. In all, Prosecution called 10 witnesses. Defence to file their submission of ‘no case’ to answer by January 4, 2024. Prosecution to file its response by January 25, 2024. Case adjourned to February 12, 2024 for mention.



The Republic vs. Adjenim Boateng

The trial of the former Chief Executive of Public Procurement Authority and his brother-in-law is ongoing before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra. Mr. Adjei has been charged on multiple counts of using public office for profit and directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of public contracts, while his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin has been charged with one (1) count of using public office for profit. Case adjourned to March 4, 2024 for continuation of cross-examination of the first Prosecution witness.



The Republic vs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah



[Refusal to declare property and income as demanded by the OSP]



Plea of the accused yet to be taken. Docket yet to be assigned to new judge. Case adjourned to December 22, 2023.





Since August 2021, the OSP has presented the following individuals for criminal trials in courtrooms across the nation for corruption and corruption related offences..



