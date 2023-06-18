Six Ministers to respond to 38 questions in Parliament this week

Parliament of Ghana

Source: GNA

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Vice Chairman, Business Committee of Parliament, says six Ministers are expected to attend the House in the ensuing week, to respond to 38 questions, of which one is urgent while 37 are oral.

He mentioned the Land and Natural Resources; Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Employment and Labour Relations; Sanitation and Water Resources and Roads and Highways Ministers as the five, with a Minister of State at the Office of the President as the sixth.



Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the Deputy Majority Leader said on Friday when he presented the Business statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, June 16, 2023.



He further reiterated Mr Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Chairman of the Business Committee’s earlier call that urged Committees with referrals, particularly on public Bills to expedite work on the other same for the consideration of the House.



“Mr Speaker, this call by the Business Committee is borne out of the fact that the House has barely seven weeks left to consider these important Bills and other parliamentary business that may require the attention of the House,” he said.



Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the Committees with pending Bills including the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022; Wildlife Resources Authority Bill, 2022; Intestate Succession Bill, 2022; Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023; Rent Bill, 2023; Budget Bill, 2023, Criminal Offences (Amendment Bill, 2023 and National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.

