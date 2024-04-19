Six aspirants cleared by EC for Ejisu by-election

File photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that six aspirants have been cleared to contest in the upcoming Ejisu by-election scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

The nominations closed on Thursday, April 18, with some candidates racing against time to submit their forms at the EC’s Ejisu district office in the Ashanti Region.



Leading the pack is Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, who secured the number two spot. Former MP Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is running as an independent candidate, will be number four on the ballot, while Beatrice Boakye representing the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) will appear third.



The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has Esther Osei as their candidate, listed in the number one spot. The remaining two positions on the ballot are held by Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Joseph Attakora, both running as independent candidates and designated as numbers five and six, respectively.



The nomination process was not without controversy as confusion arose when executives of the CPP attempted to block their own parliamentary candidate, Esther Osei, from filing her nomination application. Regional Chairman Emmanuel Gallo allegedly directed the EC not to accept the documents, leaving Osei’s campaign team in a state of uncertainty.



This unfortunate incident is a result of an ongoing legal dispute within the CPP, following the resignation of several top officials. Deputy National Organiser Eric Osei Boateng criticized the Regional Chairman’s actions and clarified that the internal issues have been resolved by the High Court.

After reaching out to the EC regional office and headquarters, the nomination forms have now been received.



The full list of candidates for the Ejisu by-election is as follows:



Esther Osei (CPP) Lawyer Kwabena Boateng (NPP) Beatrice Boakye (LPG) Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent) Attakorah Joseph (Independent) The by-election which will be held on 30th April 2024 under the management of the electoral commission seeks to election a Parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu Constituency following the demise of the member of Parliament for the constituency John Kuma who doubled as the deputy finance minister on 7th March 2024.



Meanwhile, the largest opposition party the NDC has failed to fill in candidate for the by-election dousing the hiforial around the by-election.



The three time New Patriotic Party former member of Parliament Kwabena Owusu Aduomi contesting as Independent candidate is expected to give the his former party a round for its money.

The party knowing the strength of the former Ejisu MP allegedly sponsored Mrs. Helena Mensah the presiding member for the Ejisu municipal assembly and whip all the MMDCE’s in The Greater Kumasi metropolis to campaign for the NPP Ejisu delegates to elect her as the party’s Parliamentary candidate for the by-election to neutralised the Aduomi control in the constituency.



Unfortunately or fortunately, the dalegates rather voted for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng the former vice Chairman of the constituency keeping the Aduomi’s camp intact ahead of the election.



Vote buying campaign



Twelve (12) days to the six candidates by-election the ruling New Patriotic Party has deployed road contractors to the constituency to begin road construction projects to convince the electorates for their votes.