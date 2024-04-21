Six aspirants cleared by EC for Ejisu by-election

File photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that six aspirants have been cleared to contest in the upcoming Ejisu by-election scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

The nominations closed on Thursday, April 18, with some candidates racing against time to submit their forms at the EC’s Ejisu district office in the Ashanti Region.



Leading the pack is Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, who secured the number two spot.



Former MP Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is running as an independent candidate, will be number four on the ballot, while Beatrice Boakye representing the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) will appear at the third spot.



The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has Esther Osei as their candidate, listed in the number one spot. The remaining two positions on the ballot are held by Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Joseph Attakora, both running as independent candidates and designated as numbers five and six respectively.



The full list of candidates for the Ejisu by-election is as follows:



Esther Osei (CPP)

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng (NPP)



Beatrice Boakye (LPG)



Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent)



Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)



Attakorah Joseph (Independent)



The by-election which will be held on 30th April 2024 under the management of the EC seeks to elect a Member of Parliamentary for the Ejisu Constituency following the demise of their MP, John Kumah on 7th March 2024.