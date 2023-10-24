Six dead, others injured in a serious head-on collision on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road

The sprinter that was involved in the accident

Correspondence from Central Region:

Six persons, including the driver of a pickup truck, have met their untimely



death in a head-on collision at Takyikrom on the Obuasi-Dunkwa-On-Offin



road.







Seventeen other passengers who sustained various degrees of injury have

been rushed to various hospitals in Obuasi and Dunkwa for treatment.



The incident, which happened around 10 pm, occurred when a KIA truck,



with registration number AS 2986, and driving towards Dunkwa, attempted to



dodge a pothole on the road.



The truck in the process veered off its lane and collided with a Sprinter bus, with registration number GW 6896-22 on its way towards Obuasi, which resulted in the accident.

The driver of the pickup died at the spot together with four other passengers.



Bodies have been deposited to the Dunkwa Hospital morgue for identification and



preservation.



However, the Ghana Police Service has been investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident.