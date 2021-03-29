Six decades of providing power and energy is worth celebrating – Asuogyaman DCE

Samuel Kwame Agyekum, DCE of Asuogyaman

The DCE of Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum, has commended the Volta River Authority (VRA) for their commitment to ensuring there are adequate power and energy for the country.

Speaking during a ceremony held to mark the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the VRA, Mr Agyekum expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Authority for the support it has given to resettlement communities in the district over the years, especially in the education sector.



The VRA is celebrating its 60th Anniversary donated some learning materials to students in the communities it operates.



“This activity is very important to the district because the need to invest in the future of our children who are the future of the nation cannot be overemphasized. You will all agree with me that the government’s decision to make education affordable and accessible to every school-age child is very appropriate, and that is why the government is putting in place the right policies and strategies to improve the quality of education in the country – but stakeholder participation approaches like we witnessed today are critical to complement what government is doing,” he said.

He further called on the VRA to keep up the good work in providing excellent service for six decades, adding “that he is very optimistic that the celebration of this 60th anniversary will re-position the authority to achieve greater heights with innovative and improved services in the ever-changing technological world.”



The objective of this exercise is to ensure that every child in the classroom is equipped with the fundamental tools required to thrive, and also to support families and schools in the provision of such items in the community.