Six drug peddlers arrested in market swoop by police, FDA

A joint team from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the police service have apprehended six individuals in Kumasi for peddling illegal drugs.

Following post-market surveillance at Racecourse and Bantama, a large number of unregistered drugs were seized under the Public Health Act of 2012.



John Laryea Odai-Tettey, the Ashanti Regional Head of FDA, reported that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigations.



He warned that the FDA will soon take legal action against any advertiser, including radio stations and information centres, who use their platform to market unregistered products.



“Both the owner of the product and the medium advertising are both culpable,” he said.



“We want to send this signal to them [drug peddlers] that wherever they are, they are cautioned to desist from this illegal act because we will come after them,” he added.



Mr Odai-Tettey urged retailers to verify the proof of registration before buying drugs.

He added that should they experience any abnormal feeling after taking a medicine, they should immediately report it to any FDA office for immediate action.



He also encouraged wholesalers and retailers to ensure that products are registered before buying from distributors.



Odai-Tettey stressed the importance of adhering to the law and that he and his team will continue to fight against the sale and advertisement of unregistered products.



“We want to encourage the general public to buy their medicines from the registered places. They must always ensure that the product is registered. If they take any medicine that gives them untold feelings or experience, they should promptly report to any FDA office for immediate action to be taken," he said.



