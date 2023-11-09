Six farm labourers feared drowned in Afram River

The incident happened at the Agyata Electoral Area

Six farm labourers are feared drowned in the Afram River, situated in the Afram Plains South district of the Eastern region.

The incident happened at the Agyata Electoral Area when eight persons attempted to cross the river by canoe from Azietsi-Korpe, a village near the Agyata community.



Two of the victims managed to swim to safety and were successfully rescued, offering a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy.



However, the fate of the remaining six individuals remains uncertain, as their whereabouts are yet to be determined under the water.

Johnson Anglesinya, the Assembly member of the Area, revealed that the victims were laborers hired from Maame-krobo and its environs to work on a commercial farm.



Stephen Afram, the Afram Plains South District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told Kasapa News that a coordinated rescue effort is underway.



The organization is mobilizing a team comprising the Police, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service, in collaboration with local divers, to embark on a comprehensive rescue operation.