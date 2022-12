Ten other persons are in critical condition at the Ada Regional Hospital

Six persons are feared dead in an accident near the Macdan Sports Stadium area on the Sege-Aflao road in the Greater Accra Region.

The accident occurred on Friday, 9 December 2022.



It involved a Ford Escape and a tipper truck.



Police from Sege and fire officers in the area were at the scene of the accident.