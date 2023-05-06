1
Six miners trapped at Simpa Dadwen in Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Man found in galamsey pit

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com

Six Burkinabes who allegedly went searching for gold in an illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality have been trapped.

The incident occurred on Thursday night.

A rescue team comprising the Police and some residents of the town has so far retrieved two bodies and deposited them at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The deceased have been identified as Salifu Oudrago, 34 and Andre Oudrago, 24.

The deceased, together with their colleagues, were working in an illegal mining pit after a downpour when it caved in.

The search party is still at work to help retrieve the remaining bodies.

