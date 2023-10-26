Six more Western Togoland secessionists convicted, 4 others freed

File photo

Six more persons who have been charged in the Western Togoland Restoration Front also known as Volta Secessionists have found guilty after over two years of trial and convicted.

The convects who were part of a set of 10 are -Gabriel Gorvinoa, Cephas Zodanu, Benjamin Gbadado, Richard Doglo Ametepe, Cosmos Favor and Vincent Ramsayer Atsu Galey have had their sentencing deferred to November 1.



The remaining four – John Gbedemah, Godwin Awudza, Excel Liberty Aheto and Devine Nyadzinyo were acquitted and discharged after full trial.



The Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh has deferred her sentencing to November 1, 2023.



Bail conditions for Cosmos Havor and Gabriel Govina Godfrey have been revoked following their conviction and have been remanded with others to face their punishment in November 1.

They earlier please not guilty to the charges of ; being members of a prohibited organization, attending meetings of prohibited organization, and accepting contribution of a prohibited organization.



After full trial, Prosecution was able to prove the case of six out of the 10 who have since been convicted while the remaining four have been freed.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, the latest convicts when added to the five and six who were jailed on March 21 and June 27 earlier this year respectively will bring the total number to 17 of persons punished.