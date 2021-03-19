Six persons die in canoe accident at Kpando

File photo

Madam Olivia Adzah, a farmer, has lost two out of three of her grandchildren in the canoe accident, which occurred on Tuesday on the Volta Lake, around the Kpando enclave in the Volta Region.

She said Evelyn Gadagoe and Prosper Gadagoe were part of the four males and two females who met their untimely death, while Caleb Gadagoe, the third grandchild survived the accident.



Madam Adzah, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a phone interview, disclosed that her grandchildren and seven others were on their way to harvest okro from their farm at the Riverbank to sell to enable them to raise some money when the incident occurred.



She said whilst they were on the Lake, they encountered a storm and the canoe on which they were travelling got filled with water.

Madam Adzah said the passengers on board panicked as water began to fill the canoe and moved to one side of the canoe causing it to capsize.



Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Volta Regional Police Command confirmed the accident to the GNA, adding that some of the victims travelled to the River Bank to buy foodstuffs.



He said all the deceased have so far been identified by their relatives and deposited at Margaret Marquart Hospital for preservation and autopsy.