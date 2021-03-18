Six persons drown in Volta Lake

The victims are made up of two males and four females

Six persons made up of two males and four females have reportedly drowned in the Volta Lake after a canoe they were travelling on capsized.

According to a Daily Graphic report, four other persons survived the accident, however, attempts to rescue the deceased victims by some fishermen proved futile.



The incident is said to have been confirmed by the police in the area.

This comes barely two weeks after 13 teenagers aged between 13 and 18 years drowned in the sea at Apam.



The 13 victims of the Apam tragedy were buried on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.