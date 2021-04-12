Six suspected criminals at Sandema Police Station break jail

According to the police, one of the suspected criminals has been recaptured

Six suspected criminals have escaped from the Sandema Police Station Upper East Region.

The police said one of them had been captured.



Investigations are underway to ascertain what led to their escape, the Public Relations Officer of the Upper East Police Command, ASP David Fianko Okyere told journalists.



“We were able to capture one of them, few hours after the incident. So we are doing everything possible so that we recapture all of them in the shortest possible time.”

“Internal procedures have been initiated to investigate the complicity of police officers who were guarding the prisoners.



“The police officers will have to explain to administration what exactly happened and the necessary action will be taken," he added.