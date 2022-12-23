1
Six traders injured in an accident at Yizesi-Yagaba junction

AKuse Accident File photo

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

Six persons, five women and one boy have been admitted at the Walewale government hospital after a KIA Rhyno with registration number AE-1318-12 failed its brakes on the Yizesi-Yagaba junction.

The accident happened between the hours of 6 and 7 am on Friday, December 23, 2022 after the traders were returning from Yizesi to Walewale.

The market men and women had travelled from Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality to Yizesi market in the Mamprugu Moaduri district of the North East region and were returning in the early hours of Friday.

One of the traders told GhanaWeb that she only heard her colleagues in the car shouting and all of a sudden, the vehicle veered off the road to a corner at the junction resulting in the accident.

The ambulance service and one Nissan pick-up vehicle rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the municipal hospital in Walewale.

Some of the victims who sustained a degree of injuries were sent to Loagri, a village under Walewale to seek local treatment from a traditional bone specialist.

While the six victims are responding to treatment at the Walewale Government hospital, the rest (an unspecified number of victims) are also seeking treatment from a traditional bone specialist at Loagri in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

