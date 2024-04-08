Speeding vehicle kills two pedestrians

The suspect driver has been detained to assist in police investigation

Two (2) pedestrians have been confirmed dead after they were reportedly knocked down by a speeding vehicle on the Konongo-Nkawkaw highway.

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that the driver of a Nissan Urvan minibus with registration number GT 7972-20 from Konongo towards Accra with passengers on board on reaching a section of the road on the outskirts of Asankare, failed to drive with due care and attention, and as a result, he knocked down two (2) adult male pedestrians.



The identities of the two deceased persons were only given as Awudu aged about 20 years and Kwabena aged about 21 years, who were crossing the road from the offside pavement to the nearside pavement.



As a result of the impact, Awudu died on the spot, while Kwabena sustained severe head and bodily injuries and was rescued to Juaso Government Hospital for treatment but died shortly on arrival.

The bodies were deposited at Stewards Hospital and Juaso Government Hospital morgues respectively, for preservation, identification and autopsy.



The accident vehicle was extensively damaged, while the suspect driver, Yaw Bekoe and his passengers escaped unhurt.



The suspect driver has since been detained at Juaso station to assist in the investigation, while the accident vehicle has also been impounded at Kantanso police station for testing and examination.