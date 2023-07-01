2
Menu
News

Six-year-old girl in critical condition after being 'defiled' by a mallam

Raped Girl File photo

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A six-year-old KG2 pupil [name withheld] at Twifo Ampekro in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region is fighting for her life after she was allegedly defiled by a self-acclaim Mallam named John Afedzi, locally known as A.T. 25.

Sarah Antwi, the victim’s mother, told the media that she noticed significant changes in her daughter’s walking pattern.

Because the child cried profusely whenever she urinated, she performed a body examination on the victim and suspected the minor had been defiled.

According to Sarah Antwi, she immediately informed the Twifo Ampekro Shed unit committee of the situation.

Following extensive investigations by the unit committee, Mallam’s name was revealed as allegedly defiling the minor.

The victim’s parents took her to the Twifo Praso district hospital, where it was also determined that she had been defiled.

According to the victim’s mother, as a result of this, her child is now unable to walk, eat, and is constantly wearing pampers, and, most importantly, experiences severe pains when urinating.

Hemang police are currently investigating the incident in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira district.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: