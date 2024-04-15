Sixjays Homes CEO, Joan Quaye-Mensah named among 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2024

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu

Real Estate professional and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of renowned Sixjays Homes, Joan Quaye-Mensah, has been named among 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2024 which was held at the British Council in Accra.

The outstanding recognition signifies her stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication to providing top-notch homes and also for being extremely respected personality advocating for best real estate practices to her cherished customers.



The 2024 edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans was organized by the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation on the theme; " Exceptional 2024". This esteemed selection features remarkable entrepreneurs, Young activists, change- makers, and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in their respective fields. The nominees came across all the 52 African countries.



Joan Quaye-Mensah expressed her profound gratitude to everyone who has supported her vision and mission of providing excellent real estate services in the country and beyond. She thanked her family and everyone who have supported and encouraged her to meet this standard.



According to her, this milestone reflects her commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality customer satisfaction and also setting benchmarks for others to follow. She thanked her committed staff, partners and most especially, her clients for their unflinching support always over the years of services.



" I am extremely excited to be shortlisted among 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2024. Indeed, I have worked tirelessly hard over the years and I duly deserve it. I want to thank everyone who have supported my goals to this highest magnitude. I will continue to work harder always for more ahead", Joan Quaye Mensah noted.



Sixjays Homes is positioning itself as a leader in the Real Estate industry with credibility and reputation in the market.

ABOUT SIXJAYS HOMES CEO, JOAN QUAYE- MENSAH



Mrs. Joan Quaye-Mensah is an accomplished and dedicated professional in the real estate industry. Born and raised in Takoradi, she pursued her education at Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School and later studied HND in Accountancy at Takoradi Polytechnic. Her passion for real estate led her to become a certified International Property Specialist (C.I.P.S) and a member of the National Association of Realtors (USA).



As a mother of four boys, she balances her responsibilities as a wife, sister, aunt, and friend with her successful career. Currently, Mrs. Quaye-Mensah serves as the CEO of Sixjays Homes, a luxury real estate agency. Her dedication to her clients and the industry has earned her a seat on the board of the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association.



Her hard work and innovative approach to digital marketing have been recognized with prestigious awards, such as the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame Award. In addition, she was a winner in the category of consultancy and professional services for the 2023 edition of the 40 under 40 Awards and 100 Most Influential Young Africans for the year 2024.



Mrs. Quaye-Mensah’s strong work ethic, attention to detail, and positive attitude contribute to her success in making each client feel comfortable throughout the process of buying, selling, or leasing a home. She keeps her clients informed with clear communication and regular updates.



In her personal life, Mrs. Quaye-Mensah cherishes time spent with her family and friends, exploring new places through travel, and indulging in her love for reading. Her multifaceted personality and commitment to excellence make her a respected figure in the real estate industry and an inspiration to many.