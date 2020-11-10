Sixty fire volunteers trained to fight outbreaks in Sunyani Municipality

Ghana National Fire Service

The Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has trained 60 fire volunteers to assist combat fire outbreak in the Municipality.

The fire volunteers would be deployed to fire outbreak prone communities to assist fire-fighting, as the dry season sets in, Divisional Fire Officer grade three (DOIII) Solomon Agyemang Duah, the Sunyani Municipal Fire officer stated.



DOIII Duah made the statement when he launched the municipal Anti-bushfire campaign and introduced the fire volunteers during the Municipal Farmers Day celebration held at Atronie.



As part of their task, he said the volunteers would also intensify community education on fire safety, and called on the local communities to cooperate with them to manage both domestic and wildfires in their localities.



DOIII advised farmers to engage the volunteers when they intend to burn their farms, and also be wary of the way and manner they handled naked fires to avert fire outbreaks and urged them to endeavour to construct farm belts along their farms.

He warned that farming along river banks, group hunting and the use of fire for honey harvesting were all prohibited, saying culprits would be prosecuted.



DOIII commended the Sunyani Municipal Assembly for assisting the volunteers throughout the training and called for more support to motivate them to work hard.



He also congratulated the volunteers and distributed pairs of wellington boots and some items to them.