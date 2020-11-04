Skills training: Nuertey Ayertey supports 30 girls with GH¢75,000

Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey presenting a certificate to one of the graduates.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, has funded the training of 30 young unemployed women selected from across the constituency in make-up artistry, cosmetology, and hairstyling.

The trainees at their graduation were also presented with the relevant start-up kits and certificates to start their own business.



The training is part of his drive to empower the youth to become financially self-independent - to make their lives meaningful to themselves and the society and to and in turn empower others.



Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, popularly known as Teddy Braino, said he was eager to see the youth acquired skills and trades that would make them economically self-supporting.



The NPP candidate's programme has already trained over 70 girls in various skills programmes, bringing the total number to 100.



Addressing the colorful ceremony, the initiator, Mr. Ayertey emphasized that empowering the youth has always been one of his key plans for reducing unemployment and creating jobs in the Constituency.

Explaining the motivation behind his benevolence, the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister expressed concern about the lack of employment for young women in the constituency, adding that this prompted him to facilitate their training.



“There are a lot of young beautiful ladies here [Lower Manya Krobo] but most of them are not having the skills and that is giving them less value and so I’ve decided that as a young person coming up, after going to places where they have been training young ladies like this, I realized that I should bring that kind of idea to my constituency over here,” explained Mr. Ayertey.



He said enrolling the young women into make-up artistry was a smart move as it was a financially rewarding venture and he hoped to provide more of such opportunities to young women if he is elected MP for the area in the December polls.



“If by the grace of God they give me the opportunity to represent them in parliament, I’ll add up to these numbers and expand the whole process so that most of them will be skillful to work to take care of their families.”



He urged the beneficiaries not to abandon the skills they have acquired but put it into practice to enable them to earn a decent income.

The NPP parliamentary candidate urged the constituents to endorse his candidature for parliament by voting massively for him in the December elections to enable him to provide more of such opportunities for the youth.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, said the government was on course and delivering on the promises it made to Ghanaians.



He said they would continue to keep faith with the people and determined to go the extra mile to build a society that worked for everybody.



He, therefore, called on all to give strong backing to the NPP candidate, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey as he rolled out carefully thought-through interventions and programs to make things better for the youth.



He urged them to take advantage of this rare opportunity to become financially self-sustaining and try as much as they could to contribute their quota to the development of Lower Manya Krobo and Ghana at large.

The proprietor of The Beauty Institute, Rebecca Donkor who took the graduates through weeks of training underscored the need to offer more young people skills in technical and vocational training to facilitate the economic development of the country.



She maintained that skills training offered one a lifetime opportunity with no retirement age and urged young people to embrace it to earn a skill for themselves.



Miss Donkor intimated that discussions were underway with the MCE for a possible establishment of a branch of The Beauty Institute in the municipal to offer skills training for more young girls.



The beneficiaries who spoke in an interview after the graduation praised the benevolence of the aspiring MP.



One of them, Miss Salomey Narh said she was happy with the opportunities the skills training would offer her.

“Previously I was unemployed and I heard that honorable Teddy was organizing young women into skills training and I was lucky to be included. Now I have studied make-up and I can costume people for wedding occasions, engagements, night make-up for clubs, etc,” she said in excitement.



Another, Miss Gloria Avayigah Fafali, a resident of Kpong said she anticipates owning a “big business” in the near future.



“In five years’ time, you won’t see me at home but you’ll be required to fill a form to see me,” she said jokingly during an interview. “In five years’ time, I’ll be higher because from where I’m starting, I’ll develop myself and go higher.”

