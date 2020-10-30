Sky petroleum filling station CEO shot dead in Ashanti Region

File: The deceased struggled with the gunmen

The Chief Executive Officer of Sky Petroleum filling station at Asuadei in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti region, Alhaji Abubakar Sadick, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 around 5:00pm.



The four unmasked men stormed the fueling station with pump action guns, according to a worker of the company, name only given as Eric, who narrated the incident.



He said the deceased together with him struggled with the armed men before he was shot dead.



The gun wielded men, he said, made away with only GHS350 sales they had done for the day.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mankranso government hospital morgue for preservation.



Superintendent Richard Boahen, the District Police Commander, said investigations have commenced into the crime.



District Chief Executive for the area who doubles as the Chairman of the District Security Council, Joseph Agyemang Dapaah, said emergency security meeting will be held on the incident.



He bemoaned the inadequate number of police officers in the district.