Slain MP’s wife promises to transform Saltpond Hospital to honour husband

Ophelia Mensah Hayford making donation to Saltpond Government Hospital

The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Mfantseman Constituency, Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford has promised to renovate Saltpond Government Hospital to honour her late husband, Mr. Ekow Kwansa Hayford who was gunned down by suspected armed robbers while returning from a campaign trip.

According to her, she will adopt one ward or block at the facility, refurbish and name it after her late husband.



Mrs. Mensah Hayford dropped this hint when she visited Saltpond Government Hospital with some party executives as well as some family and friends to donate assorted items and an undisclosed amount of money to celebrate the 50th birthday of the late MP, Mr. Kwansa Hayford.



She revealed that, she chose the Saltpond Government Hospital for the donation to commemorate the 50th birthday as it was the health facility through which the late Kwansa Hayford was born on 24th December, 1970.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Superintendent of the facility, Dr. Michael Damson thanked the MP-elect for her kind gesture.



He lauded the late MP’s unprecedented work to change the image of the hospital and appealed to his widow to continue the good work of her husband by providing the hospital with Incubator, dental facility, staff accommodation and some equipment.



Earlier, a mass service was held at St. Peter and Paul Anglican Church at Saltpond in honour of the late MP.